Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Susan Javidi

Susan Javidi
Susan Javidi
TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on March 27, the Bolts honored a woman inspired by her personal experience to provide comfort and support to families with loved ones in hospice care.

Susan Javidi is a founding member of the Hospice Women of Giving. It’s a philanthropic group working with Chapters Health Foundation, which provides care and services to families, including no-cost bereavement counseling.

Javidi was inspired to pay it forward after her husband passed away while in hospice care. She believes our endings deserve the same care and compassion as our beginnings.

The Lightning Foundation gave Javidi a $50,000 grant, which she’s donating to Chapters Health Foundation.

