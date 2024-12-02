Watch Now
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Susan Cohen

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to impact our community.

Susan Cohen was named the Lightning Community Hero at the game on November 30.

Cohen is a dedicated volunteer at the Children’s Home Network, a nonprofit that helps at-risk children unlock their potential.

She dedicates most of her time to their Kids Village, a program that offers a safe environment for kids to heal from abuse or neglect.

For Cohen's contributions, the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero Program presented by Jabil donated $50,000 in her name to the Children’s Home Network to help them continue their great work.

