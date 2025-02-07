Watch Now
NewsAnchors Report

Actions

Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Steve and Carolyn Roskamp

Steve and Carolyn Roskamp
WFTS
Steve and Carolyn Roskamp
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on Feb. 6, the Bolts honored a couple who believe that reading and succeeding go hand in hand as the Lightning Community Heroes.

Steve and Carolyn Roskamp are the founders of the Manatee Education Foundation’s “Soar in Four Program.” It’s a life-changing literacy program that helps more than 11,000 children and families every year by ensuring that kids have the support they need for success in school and beyond.

The Lightning awarded the Roskamps a $50,000 grant to help the Manatee Education Foundation continue its great work.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.