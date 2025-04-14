Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Roaya Tyson

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on April 13, The Lightning honored a woman dedicated to making mental health a priority for everyone.

Roaya Tyson is the CEO of Gracepoint Wellness. It’s a nonprofit that helps people in need of mental health services.

Gracepoint’s Mobile Crisis Response and Community Action Teams quickly respond when someone needs help. They also offer alternative methods when the traditional approach doesn’t get results.

To help make sure their lifesaving mission continues, The Lightning gave Roaya a $50,000 grant.