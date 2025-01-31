Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Lisa Camacho

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

The Lightning honored Lisa Camacho as the Lightning Community Hero at the game on January 30.

In her early 20s, Camacho started to lose her vision, but thanks to the Lions World Visio Institute, she was able to get a double cornea transplant.

It restored her sight and her independence.

The Lightning Foundation awarded Camacho $50,000, which she’s giving to the institute so it can continue to help people in need.