Watch Now
NewsAnchors Report

Actions

Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Lisa Camacho

At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community. The Lightning honored Lisa Camacho as the Lightning Community Hero at the game on January 30. In her early 20s, Camacho started to lose her vision, but thanks to the Lions World Visio Institute, she was able to get a double cornea transplant.
Lisa Camacho
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

The Lightning honored Lisa Camacho as the Lightning Community Hero at the game on January 30.

In her early 20s, Camacho started to lose her vision, but thanks to the Lions World Visio Institute, she was able to get a double cornea transplant.

It restored her sight and her independence.

The Lightning Foundation awarded Camacho $50,000, which she’s giving to the institute so it can continue to help people in need.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.