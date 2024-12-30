Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Leah Wooten

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

Leah Wooten was honored as the Lightning Community Hero at the game on December 29.

Wooten has been a volunteer, ambassador, and advisor with Bess the Book Bus. It is a Tampa-based mobile literacy outreach program dedicated to instilling a love of reading in children, caregivers, and educators since 2002.

The Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero Program presented by Jabil donated $50,000 to Bess the Book Bus on Wooten’s behalf.