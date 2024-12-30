Watch Now
NewsAnchors Report

Actions

Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Leah Wooten

Leah Wooten was honored as the Lightning Community Hero at the game on December 29. Wooten has been a volunteer, ambassador, and advisor with Bess the Book Bus.
Leah Wooten
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

Leah Wooten was honored as the Lightning Community Hero at the game on December 29.

Wooten has been a volunteer, ambassador, and advisor with Bess the Book Bus. It is a Tampa-based mobile literacy outreach program dedicated to instilling a love of reading in children, caregivers, and educators since 2002.

The Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero Program presented by Jabil donated $50,000 to Bess the Book Bus on Wooten’s behalf.

A pile of rubble is what’s left of what had been the happy home that Victoria Sowell shared with her military veteran husband Casey and their son and daughter.

Florida homeowner says roof collapsed on Christmas Eve

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.