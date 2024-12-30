Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Laurallyn Segur

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to impact our community.

Laurallyn Segur was honored as the Lightning Community Hero at the game on December 28.

Segur has devoted her life to improving the lives of abused, neglected, and abandoned children across several Tampa Bay area communities.

She received a $50,000 grant which she’ll donate to the Children’s Network of Hillsborough County. The money will be used to help keep children together with their families.