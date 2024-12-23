Watch Now
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Laura Calco and Nanci March

Calco and March work with the Joshua House. It’s a beacon of hope for abused, abandoned, and neglected children in the Tampa Bay community.
Laura Calco and Nanci March
TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to impact our community.

Laura Calco and Nanci March were honored as the Lightning Community Hero during the game on Dec. 22.

Both have spent countless hours serving hundreds of children when they need support.

The Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero Program presented by Jabil donated $50,000 to Friends of Joshua House on their behalf.

While many children have plenty of presents under the Christmas tree, that's not always the case for foster children. ABC Action News reporter Keely McCormick spoke to a 16-year-old who spent most of her life in and out of foster care about life in the system around Christmas.

