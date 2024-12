TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to impact our community.

Kim Figueroa was named the Lightning Community Hero at the game on November 27.

Figueroa volunteers for multiple nonprofits and has advocated for hundreds of individuals over the past seven years.

The Lightning Foundation awarded Figueroa a $50,000 grant she plans to give to the “No More Foundation” to increase awareness about human trafficking in the Tampa Bay area.