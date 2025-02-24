Watch Now
NewsAnchors Report

Actions

Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: John and Holly Tomlin

John and Holly Tomlin support several local youth organizations in the Tampa area. One program, the Junior Achievement’s 3DE Program, is re-engineering high school education.
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: John and Holly Tomlin
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

The team honored an extraordinary couple during the game on February 23.

John and Holly Tomlin are supporters of several local youth organizations.

The Tomlins support The Junior Achievement’s 3DE Program, which is re-engineering high school education to become more relevant for tomorrow’s economy.

The Lightning Foundation gave the couple a $50,000 grant which they’re donating to Junior Achievement.


Charles Black of Tampa coded three times over a multi-week hospital stay following a heart attack in July. Now, he carries the tiny device that helped save his life in a key chain as a reminder that every day is a gift

Life-saving innovation: Tampa man shares heart attack survival story

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.