Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: John and Holly Tomlin

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

The team honored an extraordinary couple during the game on February 23.

John and Holly Tomlin are supporters of several local youth organizations.

The Tomlins support The Junior Achievement’s 3DE Program, which is re-engineering high school education to become more relevant for tomorrow’s economy.

The Lightning Foundation gave the couple a $50,000 grant which they’re donating to Junior Achievement.