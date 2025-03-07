Watch Now
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Irv Cohen

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on March 6, Irv Cohen was honored as the Lightning Community Hero.

Cohen believes access to tech education can open up job opportunities for young people. That is why he founded “CodeBoxx”, a program offering no cost coding education to people from underserved backgrounds.

It’s creating a path to tech jobs, creating a diverse pipeline of tech talent, and making significant impacts on the local job market.

The Lightning Foundation gave Cohen a $50,000 grant which he will put into his program to help even more people in the Tampa Bay area.

