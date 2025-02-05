Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Irene Weiss and Margot Benstock

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on February 4, Irene Weiss and Margot Benstock were both named Lightning Community Heroes.

Both women are daughters of Holocaust survivors.

They worked to get a fishing boat named “Thor,” which was used to smuggle Danish Jews to Sweden during the 1940s, to be put on display later this year at The Florida Holocaust Museum.

In recognition of their efforts, the Lightning Foundation gave Irene and Margot $50,000, which they are donating to the museum for its educational outreach to students.