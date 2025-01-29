Watch Now
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Earl Horton
TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

Horton joined Cove Behavioral Health’s Board of Trustees in 2013. And since then, he’s helped grow the nonprofit’s visibility and reach over the years.

The Lightning Foundation awarded Horton a $50,000 grant, which he is giving to Cove’s Community Housing Center, which gives homeless adults a safe and secure environment.

