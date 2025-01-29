Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Earl Horton

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

Earl Horton was named the Lightning Community Hero at the game on January 28.

Horton joined Cove Behavioral Health’s Board of Trustees in 2013. And since then, he’s helped grow the nonprofit’s visibility and reach over the years.

The Lightning Foundation awarded Horton a $50,000 grant, which he is giving to Cove’s Community Housing Center, which gives homeless adults a safe and secure environment.