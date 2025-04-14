Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Dr. Teresita Matos-Post

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

The Lightning honored Dr. Teresita Matos-Post as the community hero during the game on April 11.

She is the director of the Beth El Farmworkers Ministry, which is based in Wimauma and provides hunger relief, education, healthcare, and spiritual growth for the farmworker community.

Their food pantry also offers culturally oriented foods for people in need.

The Lightning Foundation gave Teresita a $50,000 grant to ensure their philanthropic work continues.