Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Dr. Noelle De La Cruz

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

Dr. Noelle De La Cruz was honored as the Lightning Community Hero during the Pride Night game on March 4.

Dr. De La Cruz has a passion for social justice.

She spearheaded a mental health initiative called The Strong and Resilient Youth Program at Equality Florida. It provides therapy and counseling for LGBTQ+ kids, teenagers, and their families.

Dr. De La Cruz is also Equality Florida’s statewide Safe and Healthy Schools Manager.

The Lightning Foundation gave her a $50,000 grant which she will donate to the nonprofit.