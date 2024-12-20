Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Dr. Derrick “TC” Copper

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on December 19 the team honored Doctor Derrick “TC” Copper, who is committed to saving lives by lowering suicide rates across the Tampa Bay area

Doctor Copper is the founder of the Suicide Prevention Training Institute. Its an organization that focuses on teaching skills to help identify risk factors.

Dr. Copper has volunteered more than 12,000 hours since 2019.

He’s also trained nearly 200 people with the critical skills to help save lives. Dr. Copper lives by the motto, “Save one life, Save the World.”

The Lightning Foundation awarded Dr. Copper $50,000 to help The Suicide Prevention Training Institute continue its life saving work.