Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Dr. Bonnie Saks

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

On Saturday, January 18, the Bolts honored Dr. Bonnie Saks, who is helping local children succeed in school.

Dr. Saks serves on the Board of Directors for the nonprofit Champions for Children.

Her expertise has been key for the “Great we Grow” program, which helps to improve school readiness of young children in Town ‘N’ Country.

The Lightning Foundation gave Dr. Saks a $50,000 donation which she’s giving to the nonprofit to expand that program.