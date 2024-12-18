Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Doug McCree

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

Doug McCree was honored as the Lightning Community Hero during the game on December 17.

For 15 years McCree has volunteered with The Spring of Tampa Bay. The nonprofit provides safe spaces and services to survivors of domestic violence and their children.

McCree received a $50,000 dollar donation from the Lightning Foundation, which he’s giving to The Spring of Tampa Bay to support its renovation and expansion of services.