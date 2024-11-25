Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Dani Higgins

Watch Now
TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

Dani Higgins was honored as the Lightning Community Hero on Nov. 23.

Higgins is the principal of Mulberry Community Academy. A charter school part of the Redlands Christian Migrant Association.

The schools provide dual language education and key programs to set students up for long-term learning success.

Higgins has spearheaded efforts to provide essential resources to families that need them most while inspiring dozens of students to pursue higher education.

In honor of Higgins, the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero Program presented by Jabil donated $50,000 to the Redlands Christian Migrant Association to ensure its mission of helping children continues.

