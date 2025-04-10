TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

Cher Harris was honored as the Lightning Community Hero during the game on April 9.

WATCH: Tampa Bay Lightning honor Cher Harris

Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Cher Harris

Harris is the co-founder of the Autism Inspired Academy.

Oftentimes, traditional schools aren’t productive settings for neurodiverse students. So, this unique K-12 school tailors its academic programs and therapy sessions to build its students’ social abilities, self-awareness, and confidence.

The Lightning Foundation gave Harris a $50,000 grant to make sure the Autism Inspired Academy can continue its incredible work.