Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Cher Harris

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

Cher Harris was honored as the Lightning Community Hero during the game on April 9.

Harris is the co-founder of the Autism Inspired Academy.

Oftentimes, traditional schools aren’t productive settings for neurodiverse students. So, this unique K-12 school tailors its academic programs and therapy sessions to build its students’ social abilities, self-awareness, and confidence.

The Lightning Foundation gave Harris a $50,000 grant to make sure the Autism Inspired Academy can continue its incredible work.

