Watch Now
NewsAnchors Report

Actions

Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Bob Bumiller

bob bumiller.png
Tampa Bay Lightning
bob bumiller.png
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on April 15, the Bolts honored a man who, during last year’s hurricanes, helped to save a school for Neurodiverse students.

Bob Bumiller is the facilities manager at The Lift Academy in Clearwater.

Lift is an acronym for “Learning Independence for Tomorrow.” It’s a unique K through 12 school that tailors its curriculum to Neurodiverse students.

Hurricane Milton peeled back the roof of the school’s gym, and Bob worked day and night to protect the inside and the equipment.

The Lightning gave Bob a $50,000 grant, which he’ll donate to Lift Academy to continue their mission.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.