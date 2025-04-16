Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Bob Bumiller

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on April 15, the Bolts honored a man who, during last year’s hurricanes, helped to save a school for Neurodiverse students.

Bob Bumiller is the facilities manager at The Lift Academy in Clearwater.

Lift is an acronym for “Learning Independence for Tomorrow.” It’s a unique K through 12 school that tailors its curriculum to Neurodiverse students.

Hurricane Milton peeled back the roof of the school’s gym, and Bob worked day and night to protect the inside and the equipment.

The Lightning gave Bob a $50,000 grant, which he’ll donate to Lift Academy to continue their mission.