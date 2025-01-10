Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Bill Edwards

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

Bill Edwards was honored as the Lightning Community Hero during the game on January 9.

Edwards has spent the past 13 years breathing new life into St. Pete’s Mahaffey Theater. He also adopted the city-run “Class Acts Program,” which brings school curriculum to life through the arts.

The Lightning Foundation gave Edwards $50,000, which he will give to his foundation to help provide transportation for students to participate in the program.