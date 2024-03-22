Lawsuit settlement set to change how you buy and sell your home

- This week a federal settlement was reached between The National Association of Realtors and home sellers.
- The lawsuit settlement could fundamentally change the way real estate agents are paid, eliminating the traditional agent's commission of 5-6%.
- If approved, starting in July, sellers no longer have to pay a commission for the buyer's agent.
- Real Estate expert Vincent Arcuri explains who wins, loses, and why it’s not that simple in the video above.
Posted at 3:44 PM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 15:45:17-04
