Lawsuit settlement set to change how you buy and sell your home

Posted at 3:44 PM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 15:45:17-04
  • This week a federal settlement was reached between The National Association of Realtors and home sellers.
  • The lawsuit settlement could fundamentally change the way real estate agents are paid, eliminating the traditional agent's commission of 5-6%.
  • If approved, starting in July, sellers no longer have to pay a commission for the buyer's agent.
  • Real Estate expert Vincent Arcuri explains who wins, loses, and why it’s not that simple in the video above.
