Lawsuit settlement set to change how you buy and sell your home

Posted at 3:44 PM, Mar 22, 2024

This week a federal settlement was reached between The National Association of Realtors and home sellers.

The lawsuit settlement could fundamentally change the way real estate agents are paid, eliminating the traditional agent's commission of 5-6%.

If approved, starting in July, sellers no longer have to pay a commission for the buyer's agent.

Real Estate expert Vincent Arcuri explains who wins, loses, and why it’s not that simple in the video above.

