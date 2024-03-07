President of Fleming’s blazing trail as top female executive in the industry

TAMPA, Fla. — Sheilina Henry is blazing a trail in the food industry as the new President of Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar.

She is one of a handful of women executives in this male-dominated field and the first Black woman to be named president.

ABC Action News anchor Deiah Riley asked Henry, “Do you feel like you've had to work harder to prove yourself than maybe some of your male counterparts?”

Sheilina replied, “I probably put more pressure on myself than others do. I have really high expectations, high standards of excellence.”

Her road to success is both unconventional and inspirational.

“I started my career at Pizza Hut in Chicago on the south side over 25 years ago, which is crazy to say out loud. I started as a server,” said Henry.

She was in college at the time, and it was her first taste of the food industry.

“What I discovered is when I was at school, I was studying psychology because I wanted to go to medical school and be a psychiatrist. But I would come home during spring break, summer break, winter break, and work at the restaurant. And I had so much fun working in the restaurant. I didn't look forward to going back to school,” explained Henry.

She dropped out of college, went back to work in a restaurant and also had a baby.

But her passion and drive eventually led her back to school. She graduated with not just one but two degrees.

“The only reason I got my MBA was because I loved running the restaurant. And I said if this will make me a better restaurant manager and take me further in my career. I'm going to go get a business degree,” said Henry.

Henry has been breaking down barriers ever since.

“I have been on the front lines. I've been a server. I had the joy of working in every position at Fleming's when I started training last year. And that was a gift that not many presidents ever get,” said Henry.

She continued, “They jumped in, and they jumped right to the work. But that gave me time to really understand the experience of our frontline and relate to what they're going through when I make decisions for the brand.”

And she’s steering the ship at a busy time for the chain.

Fleming’s is redesigning its look nationwide, including its flagship location in Tampa. The new Fleming’s is expected to open in the Fall.

“We have a suite of four luxurious private dining rooms. Each one has a unique theme to it. My personal favorite is the champagne room. It's the perfect setting for board meetings but also like a sweet 16 Social celebration, which as a girl mom that matters to me,” explained Henry.

Henry and her husband have five daughters, and she applied for the position of president while on maternity leave.

“I picked up the phone and called our CEO I said I noticed the Fleming's president role is open. I don't want you to forget that I'm interested. But I'm going to be on maternity leave for the next several weeks. I'll talk to you about it when I get back,” said Henry.

Henry’s passion is undeniable. She hopes her journey will inspire others to chart their own path to success.

“The restaurant industry creates opportunities for you to start on the front lines and become a president with or without a degree. because it's really about your work ethic, your passion, and your heart for service,” said Henry.