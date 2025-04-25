Manatee County residents recount, discuss recovery six months after Hurricane Milton

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane season starts June 1, but many of our communities are still recovering from last year’s storms.

Six months ago, Hurricane Milton roared into Manatee County as a Category 3 storm.

ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone was live capturing Milton’s fury and speaking with neighbors, like Gigi and Carl, as the winds howled and the rain poured.

Now, six months later, LaGrone traveled back to Manatee County to check in on those same neighbors as they rebuild their lives with another hurricane season just weeks away.

“It got scary. I will be honest with you. It did get scary,” said Carl.

LaGrone met Carl at his home again on a perfect Florida day.

“What was it like riding this thing out here?” asked LaGrone.

“Well, like I said, we had some wine, so that helped us out. It just got stronger and stronger. I couldn’t believe it,” explained Carl.

“What did Gigi think, your better half, about this whole experience?” asked LaGrone.

“Gigi would have been better for this interview. But she has already been talking about this. I can’t believe this hurricane season is already here,” said Carl.

He continued, “Thankfully, Gigi was sleeping. I was pacing the house. I think it was the wine.”

“So, you were babysitting the storm, and she was out,” said LaGrone.

“We were without power for 11 or 12 [hours], I think,” explained Carl.

“Each storm teaches you something different. Covering the storm is actually the easy part; it is the day after, and the day after that, and the day after that, that are kind of the grind of it,” explained LaGrone.

Just up the road from Carl and Gigi’s is Royal Garden Estates. The morning after, Milton, LaGrone was live on the air as residents here came home to destruction in every direction after the hurricane.

At the time, LaGrone met Holly as she hit the ground, helping her neighbors in need.

“Our goal was to get our stuff unpacked from the hotel and to start reaching out to people to see what we could do to help them in the littlest way,” said Holly.

Six months later, LaGrone checked with Chuck, one of Holly’s neighbors.

“Six months later, what is your sense on how things are here?” asked LaGrone.

“Well, it has come back together a long way. There was no electricity, no water, no sewer. Nothing for 2 weeks or better. Each thing came back on its own. And everybody was there to help everybody else out,” said Chuck.

Chuck’s home did okay, but his carport took a beating. Today he’s optimistic, but cautious.

“No one wants to acknowledge that we're about to enter another hurricane season, but we are less than two months out. What are your thoughts leading up to June 1 and six months after?” asked LaGrone.

“Well, I am no weather reporter, but that has not happened since 1921; it was that many years between them. Our law of averages should be better,” said Chuck.

While some scars remain, hope is shared by many here as the county works to rebuild and recover.

Looking ahead to another hurricane season, Carl told LaGrone he’s more prepared and ready for whatever comes to his piece of paradise.

“Do you think about it? Do you dread it? Or do you say you know I will deal with it when it happens?” asked LaGrone.

“I am more of a deal with it when it happens and be prepared type of guy. I think my Army background helps me. I just try to be ready for any situation. I’m actually looking at a different generator that is battery run,” explained Carl.

He continued, “Praying for a good season. We’ve been here 8 years, and there was 4 or 5 between Ian and Dorian. But last year was challenging because they hit our coast. Better prepared is all you can say.”