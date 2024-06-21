Looking ahead: First 2024 Presidential Debate between President Biden and Trump

Prev Next

Posted at 6:28 PM, Jun 21, 2024

President Biden and former President Trump will take the stage for a debate on Thursday night in Atlanta.

Economy and immigration are likely to be some of the big issue the two will be debating.

No matter how you look at it debate one matters more than you might think.

ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone talked with Presidential Historian and author Talmage Boston about the rules in place for the debate, why the debate matters, and who has the most to win and lose during the debate.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.