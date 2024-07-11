'It will just change the world of cancer': Doctor discusses breast cancer vaccine trial

TAMPA, Fla. — An early-stage trial for a breast cancer vaccine is currently happening at The Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Amit Kumar is overseeing the trial and called the results so far remarkable.

“We talk about a cure for cancer all of the time; what’s better than a cure that’s preventing it, and that’s what we’re trying to do here,” said Dr. Amit Kumar, CEO of Anixa Biosciences.

Dr. Kumar told ABC Action News that the vaccine essentially shuts down a protein produced by a woman’s body at the onset of cancer. A theory that was developed at The Cleveland Clinic by a group of immunologists.

The trial is being funded by the Department of Defense.

Dr. Kumar said that, based on the 25 women involved, he's seen a 100% immune response to the vaccine in the current trial.

He believes it will eventually eliminate breast cancer, the same way vaccines have eradicated other infectious diseases.

“Our goal is to show that zero or a small percentage of women in the group will get cancer. If we can show that, it will just change the world of cancer because this approach we’re using that hasn’t been used before can be utilized for other types of cancer,” said Dr. Kumar.

Another trial is set to happen in 2025. It will involve 300 to 400 women and last three to five years.

Dr. Kumar says if the data looks good, this vaccine can be brought to the market shortly after, and every woman in the world would be a candidate.