Home to million-dollar houses, Davis Islands still has laidback atmosphere

DAVIS ISLANDS, Fla. — When you think about Davis Islands, you probably envision the multimillion-dollar homes and the people who live in them.

ABC Action News connected with a local realtor who took us on a tour of some of the homes.

First up was a 9,400-square-foot mega mansion located on beautiful Tampa Bay. The home has a pool, an upper-level waterfront terrace covered with artificial turf, and so much more.

Tony Sica

The seller’s asking price is $21 million, and your taxes alone are around a quarter million a year.

“You got a lot of people who've lived here for generations. They kind of stay until they go, and a lot of times, the older houses are torn down these days. Lately, it's been a lot of people relocating from California, New York. And those people bring in big money and have kind of driven up the prices a good bit,” said realtor Scott Wolfe.

But for those not looking to spend that kind of money, ABC Action News also toured something a little more “affordable” with a price tag of $2.795 million.

Realtor Scott Wolfe said as flashy as these homes are, the people who live in them are just the opposite.

“Davis Islands is a place where people kind of don't show off. So, you'll have down at the bar a hockey player just hanging out, no one messing with him, next to some guy who's dressed in shorts and a t-shirt," Scott said. "But after you talk to him, you realize he's in an open bay house. So, it's kind of amazing stuff. But it's kind of that scene where people are not flashy, at least out and about. Maybe their homes are flashy, but they're not."

Realtor Buster Levin said the charm of Davis Islands attracts buyers. There are plenty of coffee shops, boutiques and restaurants—all within walking or biking distance.

“It's a very casual lifestyle. It's almost that beach vibe here with the people. You can be sitting next to a billionaire on Davis Islands and never know,” said Levin.