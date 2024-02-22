Gas prices and what, if anything, can be done to keep cost down

- According to AAA, the national price of a gallon of gas is $3.27. In Florida, it's $3.36 a gallon.
- ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone speaks with gas and oil expert Jay Young.
- The two discuss the price of gas, supply, and demand, along with what the US can do to keep prices down, if that is even possible or if it's just a neverending cycle of ups and downs.
- Watch the full video above.
Posted at 6:39 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 18:39:01-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.