- According to the State Department, the top three nations for human trafficking are the United States, Mexico, and the Philippines.
- Florida is the third most populated state and it’s the third worst state for human trafficking.
- Just this week, human trafficking made headlines in Tampa Bay as Rays shortstop Wander Franco was charged with the crime.
- ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with Nic McKinley an ex-CIA agent who founded Deliverfund.org, an organization dedicated to ending the trafficking of humans.
- LaGrone and McKinley talk about why human trafficking is not discussed more, his organization, what parents can do to keep their kids safe, and more.
Former CIA agent now on the front lines in the fight against human trafficking
Posted at 6:24 PM, Jul 12, 2024
