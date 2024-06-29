Watch Now
NewsAnchors Report

Actions

Florida’s shifting political landscape and why local races matter

Republicans now maintain nearly a 1 million registered voter lead over Democrats in the state. But there are still nearly 3.5 million Independent voters in the state.
voting sticker .png
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jun 28, 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — · Since the dawn of this decade, Florida has undergone a political transformation.

· Republicans now maintain nearly a 1 million registered voter lead over Democrats in the state. But there are still nearly 3.5 million Independent voters in the state who could be up for grabs.

· So, with election day just about 5 months away, is Florida still in play? The answer may lie more in local races like School Board and County Commission vs. big national races.

· ABC Action News Anchor Paul LaGrone speaks with Axios reporter Yacob Reyes about Florida’s shifting landscape.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.