Florida’s shifting political landscape and why local races matter

TAMPA, Fla. — · Since the dawn of this decade, Florida has undergone a political transformation.

· Republicans now maintain nearly a 1 million registered voter lead over Democrats in the state. But there are still nearly 3.5 million Independent voters in the state who could be up for grabs.

· So, with election day just about 5 months away, is Florida still in play? The answer may lie more in local races like School Board and County Commission vs. big national races.

· ABC Action News Anchor Paul LaGrone speaks with Axios reporter Yacob Reyes about Florida’s shifting landscape.