Fake Ozempic pens found to contain insulin concerning health officials

TAMPA, Fla. — By now, you’ve probably heard of the drug Ozempic, which is used to treat diabetes. But along the way, doctors discovered it also helps patients lose weight by curbing their cravings.

The drug, which is in high demand, is causing supply shortages around the world. Now, there's a new warning from the FDA regarding the popular drug.

Health authorities are now growing increasingly concerned about fake Ozempic pens after several people in Austria were hospitalized from injecting themselves with a counterfeit version of the drug.

Fake versions were also discovered on the shelf of a U.S. pharmacy. The fake version contains insulin.

“Insulin in somebody who does not have elevated blood sugar and who is not a diabetic is literally life-threatening, you can kill somebody by giving them insulin, and that's really, really disturbing,” explained Dr. Jill Waggoner, a board-certified family medicine doctor.

ABC Action News Anchor Paul LaGrone asked Dr. Waggoner, “We're seeing reports that there is now this underground market, fake Ozempic that has been put out there. How concerning is that?”

She replied, “It is very concerning, really scary to think about.”

Dr. Waggoner points to a misguided view that obesity is a personality flaw and not a serious medical condition. It's magnified in a result-driven society that is often short on patience and looking for a quick fix.

“That's why people will go to some med spa and let somebody inject them with something because they don't see it as a medical condition. So that's the real problem,” said Dr. Waggoner.

LaGrone then asked, “How do people protect themselves, then, when it comes to buying the right product and not getting scammed or buying something that is life-threatening?”

“You should never ever get anything that is prescription unless you get it from a health care provider,” explained Dr. Waggoner.

Rashita Lee is a Nurse in Tampa. She, like many others, has had the conversation about Ozempic and still has questions.

“It was actually presented to me by one of my doctors before, but I kind of like to let things play themselves out,” said Lee.

She continued, “I’m trying to ride my bike to keep up with my fitness. So, whatever you can do without going to the drugs first.”

Dr. Waggoner warns there are some side effects to taking Ozempic. They include nausea and abdominal pain. In severe cases, even paralysis of the GI Tract.

She said for people who are struggling with life-threatening obesity, the alternative is just as dangerous.

“We really have to have a conversation where we put it in real terms and look at the benefit as well as the risk,” said Dr. Waggoner.

LaGrone asked, “Is it sustainable for someone to be injecting Ozempic for years and years.”

She replied, “Well, diabetics have used it for years. So, we do have some background and some data to look at what happens when it's used for years. The difference is, with most diabetics, you don't anticipate them coming off. So, it was not intended to be short-term treatment. It was intended to be part of the long-term treatment."

Right now, researchers and doctors don’t have enough data yet to determine what would happen when someone comes off of the drug.

But one thing is clear, if you’re going to try it, see a doctor first and don’t buy it off the internet.

“I think that it's a bad idea. If you go on some website and somebody says, we have a doctor who will write it for you. Don't worry about it. That is malpractice. That is not good medicine,” said Dr. Waggoner.

Here is what experts said you should look for when trying to spot a fake Ozempic pen:

