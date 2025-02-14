Watch Now
Expert discusses how deportations could cause labor shortages for several industries

The Trump Administration continues its illegal immigration crackdown, but it could have impacts on everyday Americans.
  • The Trump Administration continues its illegal immigration crackdown nationwide.
  • This week, during a Special Session in Florida, lawmakers appeased Governor DeSantis by passing three new immigration bills.
  • ABC Action News Anchor Paul LaGrone speaks with the CEO of Cambridge Care Givers, Adam Lampert, about how the deportations could cause labor shortages for several industries, including seniors and their families.
  • You can watch the full video above.


