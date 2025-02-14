Expert discusses how deportations could cause labor shortages for several industries

- The Trump Administration continues its illegal immigration crackdown nationwide.
- This week, during a Special Session in Florida, lawmakers appeased Governor DeSantis by passing three new immigration bills.
- ABC Action News Anchor Paul LaGrone speaks with the CEO of Cambridge Care Givers, Adam Lampert, about how the deportations could cause labor shortages for several industries, including seniors and their families.
"NONE OF IT MAKES ANY SENSE"
The I-Team has been trying to make sense of high water bills that didn’t add up after Noreen McClure reached out asking for help with a water bill that had grown to more than $10,000 in a home that no one is living in.
Woman living in nursing home told she owes over $10K on water bill in vacant home with no leaks