Dietitian offers advice after new report reveals over half of American diets come from ultra-processed foods

TAMPA, Fla. — A recent federal report said adults and kids in the U.S. are getting more than 50% of their total calories from ultra-processed foods.

The report described ultra-processed food as having little to no whole foods and being low in fiber, while being high in salt, sweeteners, and unhealthy fats. Some examples include chips, candy bars, sweetened drinks, and ready-to-eat meals.

ABC Action News spoke with Laura Mercardo, a registered dietician with AdventHealth about this new report.

She thinks adults and kids are getting most of their total calories from ultra-processed food, mainly because of our fast-paced lifestyles and convenience.

She said often patients tell her they are too busy, but it really comes down to making time.

“So, what is your advice when families go to the grocery store, especially for those families who are looking for that convenience factor. How do they tackle the grocery store?” asked ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain.

“It’s a little challenging. The first thing I usually teach people to do when you go to the grocery store is to try and shop around the perimeter of the grocery store. This is where you are usually going to find most of your whole foods and minimally processed foods, such as your dairy, your fresh meat that you are going to cook on your own, and things like that – your fruits and vegetables. And then in the store is where you’ll find the processed foods,” explained Laura Mercardo.

Mercardo also said to pay attention to labels. She said if you are going to get a packaged product, a good rule of thumb is to look for five ingredients or fewer.