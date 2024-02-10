Watch Now
Conflict in the Middle East: Could be on the brink of a full-fledged war

Right now, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is calling for an evacuation of Rafah ahead of a massive military operation.
Posted at 8:23 PM, Feb 09, 2024
TAMPA, Fla. — · The Israel- Hamas war has created a web of conflict in the Middle East.

· Some main players include Israel, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the U.S.

· According to the Pentagon more than 40 militants were killed and injured in recent U.S. strikes in Iraq and Syria.

· ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone speaks with retired Major General Bob Dees on where we could be headed.

