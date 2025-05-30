AI making an appearance in the courtroom

Watch Now
Artificial Intelligence is becoming more common in everyday life, but now it is showing up in a place many did not expect the courtroom.
  • It’s called AI Hallucinations, and judges are finding more fake cases citations from lawyers than ever before.
  • ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with defense attorney Jeremy Rosenthal about this topic, how widespread it is, if people are getting wrongfully convicted based on AI, and if anything can be done to stop it.
