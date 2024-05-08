After-school running program aimed at helping girls build confidence hosts 5k fundraiser

TAMPA, Fla. — This weekend, hundreds of young girls, their families, and the community will run through Al Lopez Park for the Girls on the Run of Greater Tampa Bay 5k.

Girls on the Run is a nonprofit after-school program across the Tampa Bay area and the country.

“It allows us to look at the whole child. During the school day, we focus a lot on academics, but during Girls on the Run, we can look at the social and emotional side of the young ladies and really build upon those skills,” said Ginette Hoze, Principal at Witter Elementary School and volunteer Girls on the Run coach.

Hoze said this is the first year for the program at Witter Elementary School, and this season, they have about 15 girls involved. There is a Fall and Spring season.

“I love that Girls on the Run is about sisterhood and how we learn about our emotions and how we take care of our emotions,” said Janae Perry, a 5th grader.

“How have you seen this program truly impact your girls?” asked St. Germain.

“Just the confidence they have. They are able to communicate and share their feelings a bit more. They are able to encourage each other or even just self-motivate,” said Hoze.

Lauren Leavine is the interim executive director for Girls on the Run of Greater Tampa Bay.

“We are an afterschool enrichment program, and our focus is on empowering girls,” said Leavine.

She explained Girls on the Run is a nonprofit with chapters across the country. The programs serve girls from 3rd through 8th grade.

“Girls on the Run talks a lot about self-awareness and being able to tap into your emotions, motivate yourself, dream big, and have goals. That’s what we are able to see our girls do,” said Hoze.

The teams typically meet twice a week and use running as a tool to help the young girls develop their confidence, as well as social, emotional, and physical skills.

“The kids are building the skills they need not only for this season in their life but as they grow into adulthood,” said Hoze.

“What do you think is the most important lesson you learned?” asked St. Germain.

“How to become a good friend,” said Perry.

The 5k is open to community runners or walkers as it is also a fundraiser for the program.

Interested participants should register prior to the 5k day, which is Saturday, May 11. You can register by clicking here.