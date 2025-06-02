Teen driving risks surge during 100 deadliest days, expert offers advice for parents

TAMPA, Fla. — School is out for the summer for Tampa Bay area students, which means more teenagers will be out driving on the roads.

This time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers. It’s the time when car crashes involving teens tend to spike.

According to AAA, crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows a 30% increase in deadly crashes involving teens during this time period compared to the rest of the year.

According to data from 2023, which is the current complete year crash data available, nearly 2,900 people were killed in crashes involving a teen driver. Of those deaths, 860 happened in the 100 deadliest days.

ABC Action News spoke with Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for AAA, about why the summer months are so dangerous on the roads. He said more teens are driving and are often driving with their friends. This can lead to distractions, speeding, and a range of other issues. Jenkins said parents need to lead by example and drive the way they want to see their kids drive.

“For parents consider enforcing rules for when your teens can drive, where they can go and who they can share the vehicle with. Distractions from other teen passengers are a big component for the crashes we see on the roadway every single day,” explained Jenkins.

He also told ABC Action News that AAA offers two driving tools that might be helpful to parents.

One is a how to drive online course and the other is an approved driving school network.