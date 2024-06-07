Financial discipline, housing programs help couple buy first home

TAMPA — Patrick and Jacqueline Knox have lived in their new house for about a month.

But now it’s officially blessed and the payments have started too.

“We paid our first mortgage," said Patrick.

“Yes, we paid our first mortgage and was excited to do so," Jacqueline added.

Jacqueline never thought she’d make it to this point.

She was a single mother and homeless.

But she found Patrick and together they found the discipline it takes to turn their lives around.

“I didn’t think it was possible," said Jacqueline.

“I personally didn’t want to be a homeowner," Patrick added.

“Yea. We liked the renting game,” said Jacqueline.

Local governments in the Tampa Bay Area have made affordable housing a focus in recent years.

The Knox’s home ownership was helped by a partnership with CDC of Tampa, The City of Tampa, and the Community Redevelopment Agency.

Those wanting to buy a house through this program have to take classes on home ownership.

And for those who qualify there is help with the down payment.

“While the prices are going up we still want to see people get into their own homes and realize there is times when mortgages are still cheaper than rent. And so this downpayment assistance provides gap funding so they can purchase their own home if they don’t qualify for the full amount but we can still get them there with the gap financing," said Kayon Henderson, Director for Housing and Community Development for the City of Tampa.

“Going through the classes I began to learn the importance of savings. I began to learn the importance of paying my bills on time. You know, credit history," said Jacqueline.

The house next door on East 29th Avenue is also part of the program. The family there is closing on it today.

The $350,000 homes have three bedrooms, two baths, and are about 1500 square feet.

“The builders outdid themselves I tell you that. I like it. Love it," said Jacqueline.

“I come home and I smile when I come in the driveway. That’s a start," said Patrick.

The CDC of Tampa says its building six more similar homes coming this fall.