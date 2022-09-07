Death of husband complicates woman's fight to stay in her home

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Regina Tellier has had a hard time the last couple of years.

“I didn’t get white hair at a young age for nothing,” said Tellier.

Her financial strain got worse when her husband, Darin, died after 24 years of marriage. He handled fixing things around their house in New Port Richey.

So when the water well broke, she turned to others, and it ended up costing her thousands of dollars.

“I had to choose between the mortgage or the water. And seven months without water was long enough,” said Tellier.

Regina is a certified nursing assistant but said her salary just isn’t enough to cover all her expenses anymore, especially after her mortgage went up by $170 more a month. She was told it was because of rising homeowners insurance costs.

“I want to, a bill comes in, pay it. Not stress over it. I want to be able to pay my bills and not live paycheck to paycheck,” said Tellier.

Her daughter resorted to setting up a GoFundMe page so her mom wouldn't lose her home.

“I know it’s very stressful, and I wish I could just help her more,” said Cori Tellier.

Pasco County officials said they have programs available to help, including one to make repairs to your home. The Pasco Heart 2.0 program also provides assistance with rent and utilities for those affected by COVID-19. There are also counselors available through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Mortgage companies might offer loan modifications or forbearance, but only if you qualify.

Regina is trying to navigate it all. But once you are behind, it’s hard to recover.

“I’m living life just like everybody else is. It’s not easy.”