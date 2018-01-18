5 things you should do tonight before the Freeze Warning in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for all of Tampa Bay.

Temperatures in Tampa Bay will be the coldest in eight years.

Here are five things you should consider doing tonight and tomorrow.

Bring your pets inside:

It's cold for you and it's cold for your pets. Try to give pets shelter in a garage, covered porch, or beneath a carport, all of which can provide a few additional degrees of much-needed warmth. Friday morning will also be very cold, just not as cold as Thursday morning.

Cover vulnerable plants

Bed sheets, drop cloths, blankets and plastic covering are all suitable covers for vulnerable plants. Be sure to use stakes to keep material, especially plastic, from touching foliage. Be sure to remove covering as temperatures rise.. The sun and warm temperatures can quickly burn plants that are covered as it heats up during the day. Our sun, even in cold air, can be really strong.

Keep pool pumps running

Freezing conditions can cause major damage to your pool and burst the pipes. The damage could cost you thousands. Experts at Leslie's Pools suggests keeping your pump running. Also check your water levels, add water to maintain proper levels. Salt pools should have proper amount of salt.

Let faucets drip

When the weather is very cold outside, The Red Cross recommends letting cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipe, even at a trickle, can help prevent pipes from freezing.

Check Your Tires

As the temperature drops, so does tire inflation. Be sure to check your tires before you morning commute on Thursday. According to Goodyear, air pressure in tires typically goes down 1-2 pounds for every 10 degrees of temperature change. Pretty good chance you'll see the little yellow light showing low air pressure in the morning. Doing this tonight, solves the problem.