Travel Tuesday: what you need to know about deals on things like flights, cruises and hotel stays

TAMPA, Fla. — Travel Tuesday is the day after Cyber Monday, when companies drop prices on things like hotels, flights, rental cars and rental homes.

“This is really an advertised phenomenon that the airlines and the travel industry have definitely caught onto, seeing the success in the retail sector,” said Kathy Nastro, travel expert for Going.com.

“To get people still who are in the shopping mood to continue to purchase travel,” said Lori Judd, local certified travel agent for Prestige Travel Vacations LLC.

Travel experts expect to see prices drop about 30-60% off some flights and hotels.

“If you’re looking to save money on a future trip, Travel Deals Tuesday is likely to deliver for you,” said Judd.

“Sometimes we do see some pretty great deals from foreign carriers like an Emirates or an Air New Zealand,” said Nastro.

Certain cruise packages are also discounted.

“Ocean and river cruise lines are offering bargains right now with significant savings to book in some cases up to Spring 2026,” said Judd.

She told ABC Action News that cruises are in high demand right now.

“Cruises are already being booked all the way through until 2025. So even if you’re looking to do Alaska, you’re really almost too late for the summer season,” said Judd.

Experts suggest especially keeping an eye on hotel deals and bundles on Tuesday.

“This is a time period where if you have, say, a big ticket item trip like a safari or a big trip that has multiple components, some sort of tour package, this could be a good time to look into what type of savings, especially for boutique properties or small group tours,” said Nastro.

While there will be some discounts on Tuesday, travel experts also stress that they’ll likely be pretty specific, and you may not find the absolute best price on the trip you’re looking for.

“I really want people to understand that, actually, the best deals out there are always the ones that are unadvertised,” said Nastro.

Don’t accept the first offer you see. Do a little reproach because some things may be too good to be true.

“Do a little bit more digging into the fine print because oftentimes you’ll see it’s not really as shiny and shimmery as it may appear,” said Nastro.

“You’ll still have to keep in mind things like terms and conditions, cancellation policies, inclusions and so on,” said Judd.

Experts also recommend being flexible with dates and considering popular destinations, like Italy, in the off-season.

“You’re going to save a bundle. Plus have a lot less headaches because most of the popular destinations now are overcrowded,” said Judd.

If you do want to travel in the peak season, like the summer, you should look to book in the opposite season.

“For domestic trips, that’s about three to seven months out. That’s kind of the window of time that you should look and go ahead and book by. As for international travel, it’s a little bit wider. It’s about four to 10 months out,” said Nastro.

You also may want to consider less popular locations to save cash that still offer a great vacation with fewer tourists, like Croatia, Bali and Malta.

And just in general, you tend to see lower prices if you travel on certain days.

“So if you can travel on a Tuesday, a Wednesday, or a Saturday,” said Nastro.