Retailers like Amazon dropping prices all day for Cyber Monday

TAMPA, Fla. — Millions of people are expected to shop online this Cyber Monday.

Shopping experts predict that consumers will be able to find some of the lowest prices of the year because retailers like Amazon are dropping prices.

Amazon will have deals on popular brands like Casper, Ninja, CeraVe, and Helly Hansen. There will be discounts of up to 45% off Hey Dude, up to 30% off La Roche-Posay, and up to 30% off OPI nail colors and treatments.

Shoppers will also see deals on electronics.

“Steep discounts up to 70% off on our Amazon Devices. That’s going to be your Ring doorbell cameras, your Fire TV Sticks, your Echo Shows and my personal favorite, the Echo Pop,” said Greg Rios, Amazon spokesperson.

There are a couple of popular items this year that are in high demand.

“The Dyson fan and also the iRobot Rumba are on sale… In addition to that, always highlighting our toys that we have. Definitely Lego, a big one for us… Barbie is a big one as well, with the movie coming out earlier this year,” said Rios.

Small, local businesses, likeZulay Kitchen, are also dropping prices on Amazon on popular items like their milk frother.

New deals on Amazon will drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout deal events.

“Make sure you’re refreshing that page, going on that website frequently to see what those latest deals are. I would say the best time to buy is definitely today, maximizing on those deals for Cyber Monday, and you have all of your holiday shopping already done,” said Rios.