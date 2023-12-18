Retailers expected to drop prices on certain items for last-minute Christmas shoppers

TAMPA, Fla. — “These last days before December 25th are going to be full of sales and deals,” said Kristin McGrath, editor for RetailMeNot.

Shopping experts expect retailers to begin dropping prices on certain items.

“What people can be looking for are very deep discounts in specific categories,” said Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert for TrueTrae.com.

Those include small kitchen appliances like stand mixers and air fryers, small electronics like smartphones, wireless headphones, and tablets, as well as toys.

“Toys are a big one. The selection might start to dwindle. You might not get some super popular toys on sale, but retailers will be offering BOGO deals till the bitter end to get those toys off those shelves,” said McGrath.

This is the time of year when retailers will also try to get rid of any inventory that isn’t selling well or that they won’t need in the next season. That can include some niche or specific items like holiday decor or holiday-themed products.

“It’s getting to that point in the season where retailers want to clear that merchandise out and make space for the next round of items,” said Bodge.

“Even if you don’t get those things as gifts, those might be some things that are useful for yourself,” said McGrath.

Shopping experts said consumers will also save big this week on beauty products and gift sets.

“I would also say if you haven’t bought a gift for someone because you’re scratching your head, you might want to opt for a gift card. Simply because gift cards year after year are the most popular requested gift according to the National Retail Federation, so you really can’t go wrong,” said Bodge.

Make sure to check online for promo codes and visit coupon sites to find some extra savings or cash-back offers.

Also, consider looking into in-store or curbside pickup.

“Some stores, you’re going to see offering discounts for in-store pickup because they’re competing with each other for those last minute customers. We’ve seen stores offer up to 10% off sometimes if you use their curbside pickup service,” said McGrath.

Overall, shopping experts say retailers will be offering discounts up until Christmas day.

“Informally, the Saturday before Christmas is called Super Saturday, so sales tend to cluster around that date,” said McGrath.

If you’re shopping online, you’ll want to pay for expedited shipping at this point and make those purchases by tomorrow to be safe.

Shopping in person is your best bet if you want to wait longer than that.

“If you can do a quick trip to the mall and hit a bunch of stores and check all those remaining gifts off your list versus paying $15, $20 for expedited shipping, that is a huge money waster,” said Bodge.