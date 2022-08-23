Watch Now
Kia, Hyundai recalling more than 281K vehicles over fire concerns

Ahn Young-joon/AP
The logo of Hyundai Motor Co. is seen at its showroom in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Hyundai Motor Co. says its net profit for the second quarter has fallen 14 percent over a year earlier due to the South Korean won's strength against the U.S. dollar. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Posted at 3:10 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 15:10:22-04

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 281,000 of their vehicles due to a risk of fire.

The NHTSA said the recall involves over 245,000 Hyundai Palisade vehicle models from 2020-2022 and over 36,000 Kia Telluride vehicle models from 2020-2022. The NHTSA also said a "stop sale" has been issued to comply with federal regulations for affected unsold vehicles at dealers and processing centers.

According to the report, an accessory tow hitch sold through dealerships may allow moisture into the harness, causing a short circuit. In some cases, the NHTSA said an electrical short could cause a vehicle fire while driving or while parked and turned off.

The NHTSA said Hyundai dealers have a repair available that will inspect the tow hitch module and remove the fuse, but Kia does not have repair available at this time.

Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) to see if their vehicle is under recall.

