How to find the best deal on Spring Break flights for the family

Spring break is just weeks away. If you haven't made plans yet, we are taking action for you to help you find a good deal.

We put two flight-tracking services to the test. Google Flights and Skyscanner.com tracked prices on two destinations for a family of four over the past month.

With Google Flights, we would have saved $100 waiting just over a week to buy tickets to Denver.

But for a trip to Washington, D.C., waiting would have cost us almost $100 more.

On Skyscanner.com, the price dropped by $68 for all four tickets since we first started tracking prices.

You can get even better deals if you ae flexible about your destination and which airline you are flying on.

Simply plug in the dates you would like to travel and these services will show you what is available on the cheap.

I used both services to scan for ticket prices during the week of Hillsborough County Schools’ Spring Break. I found flights for as low as $126 round trip on each site.

What is great about both services is that it does all the work for you and even sends you emails when the prices changes.