How to create a shareable Christmas list | Tully's How-To

If you keep being asked what you and your family want for Christmas Tully's How-To is here to help you learn how to create and use shareable Christmas lists.

Shareable Christmas lists will not only help you keep holiday shopping more organized, but also make it much easier for family and friends to get gifts for you and your kids.

Think of them as wedding registries, the app Giftster allows you to create shareable lists. Let's say you make lists for your kids, you add the gifts they want, either manually or by simply copying and pasting a link from a website, and then you can share them with family and friends. They'll be able to access the lists as long as they have the app or access it through the web. The lists will let them see the gifts you all want, the price of the gifts and whether or now someone has purchased any of them. Click here to see a video tutorial of how the app works.

The website dreamlist.com also helps you make a list and create useful and creative gift ideas. For example, maybe you have a friend who's planning a Disney trip with the family. Dreamlist lets you customize and send a gift of money that you specify is for that trip. Or if your budget is tight, give someone something like a home-cooked meal coupon, or a coupon for a day at a nature preserve or a walk by the bay that you set up and can send to them through the site.

Christmas will be here before you know it so go make shopping even easier and avoid that awkward moment when there's a duplicate gift with a shareable Christmas list!