Two resources that can help you with your holiday cards

TAMPA, Fla. — Sending out holiday cards can sometimes be a pain.

But we found two resources that may help you a bit.

Postable is an online address book that allows your friends and family to put their information in for you.

All you do is send them a link and it will update your address book. Postable will organize your contacts by name. It even gives you the option to print labels.

Addappt is an app that promises to "fix" your cell phone address book.

Friends can also update their information. Even better is the app promises to get rid of duplicate contacts or get rid of outdated entries.