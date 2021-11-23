Watch
Ashley Moody releases 2021 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide

Attorney general hopes guide better protects Floridians this holiday shopping season
YouTube/Ashley Moody
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announces the 2021 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide.
Posted at 4:51 AM, Nov 23, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody has released this year's Holiday Consumer Protection Guide.

It details the top online scams circulating across the country, a large list of potentially dangerous recalled products, ways to avoid charity fraud and more.

Moody has offered the guide for several years, though she said it holds special importance in 2021.

"This year, supply chain issues are causing a rush to the stores as shoppers try to find gifts before products run out," Moody said in a YouTube video released Monday. "This frenzy could create extra opportunity for scammers, hoping you let your guard down while searching for soon-to-be scarce items."

Among the tips offered in the guide are when to use a credit card instead of a debit card and advice for better understanding layaway plans.

The 2021 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide is available for download here.

