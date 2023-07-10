Amazon Prime Day starts Tuesday, shopping experts encourage consumers to plan ahead now

TAMPA, Fla. — Amazon Prime Day starts Tuesday.

“There’s going to be some of the lowest prices of the year,” said Kristin McGrath, shopping expert and editor for RetailMeNot.

The savings begin at 3 a.m on. July 11 through July 12.

“It really is a massive sale that’s going to be very tech, fashion and home heavy,” said McGrath.

Shopping experts told ABC Action News that you should expect to see some of the best discounts on Amazon’s own devices like Fire TVs, Kindles and Echo devices.

“Also, we will see a lot of sales in the brands that Amazon owns. Those can span all the way across from home all the way to clothing, and so expect so many deals but really the deepest ones on those proprietary devices,” said Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at TrueTrae.com.

Prime Day is all about lightning deals.

According to Amazon, new deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods throughout the sale. So if there’s something specific you want, make sure you’re monitoring it.

“If you use the Amazon app, you can set up alerts on certain items. You can flag certain items that you’re looking for deals on. You can even add items to your cart and ask Alexa to tell you when they go on sale,” said McGrath.

Something different Amazon is doing this year is “invite only” deals.

“They’re sensing a lot of that frustration that consumers have had with deals immediately selling out and them missing the boat, so there’s certain deals that they’re saying upfront, ‘Hey, these are going to be in limited quantity. You need to sign up for advance. We might not select you to get that deal, but if you do, we’re going to send you a nice email with a link that you can click on. You’re not going to have wasted your time,'” said McGrath.

It’s not just Amazon that will be offering deep discounts this week. You’ll see savings from other retailers trying to compete with Prime Day.

“Some of the sales sort of match the Amazon dates, and then others are longer. We’re seeing big sales coming in from Target, Walmart, Kohls, Overstock, Best Buy, so it’s going to be a very exciting week in general,” said Bodge.

That can get overwhelming for consumers, so shopping experts recommend making a list of what you need before you buy and comparing prices.

“Something else that I would say that’s very important because there are competitor deals happening at the same time, the best deal may not be available on Amazon. So something that I would suggest is to use a deal site like Slickdeals. I like this site specifically for this because they have a deal alert function. You enter the name of the items that you want, and you’ll receive an alert when those items go on sale. That may be on Amazon, or it may be elsewhere,” said Bodge.